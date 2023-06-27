Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,964.17 ($37.69).

Several research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.51) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 3,375 ($42.91) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,981 ($37.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,603 ($33.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($41.31). The firm has a market cap of £10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,132.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,028.05.

Insider Activity

About Bunzl

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.98), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($830,607.27). Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

