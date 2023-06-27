Bureau Veritas SA to Issue Dividend of $1.68 (OTCMKTS:BVVBY)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.676 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVVBY traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.10. 6,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

