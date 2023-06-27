Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQGet Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

