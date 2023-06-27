Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

