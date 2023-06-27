Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 253 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $415.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

