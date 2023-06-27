Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 99 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after acquiring an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.05.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

