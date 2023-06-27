Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

CARR stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

