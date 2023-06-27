Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $223,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

