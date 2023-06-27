Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDSE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 36,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,569. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

