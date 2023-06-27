Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDSB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,691. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

