CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Head to Head Analysis

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Rating) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 55.72% 8.22% 6.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.98%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than CaliberCos.

73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.30 N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.42 $154.39 million $5.63 12.99

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles

focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

