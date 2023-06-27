CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Head to Head Analysis

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Rating) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CaliberCos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|55.72%
|8.22%
|6.63%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CaliberCos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
Insider and Institutional Ownership
73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CaliberCos and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CaliberCos
|$83.96 million
|0.30
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|$276.36 million
|7.42
|$154.39 million
|$5.63
|12.99
Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.
Summary
Innovative Industrial Properties beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles
focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
