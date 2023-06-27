CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $450,241.28 and $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,674.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00287112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00744994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00552474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00060624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

