Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and $199.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.42 or 0.06162099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,936,046,739 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

