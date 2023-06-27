CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLDO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

