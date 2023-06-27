CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of CCLDO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
