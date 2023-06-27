Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.67.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after buying an additional 79,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

