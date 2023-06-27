CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.73

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 28610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
CBS Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

