CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading Down 2.7%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.96 and last traded at $172.09. Approximately 169,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 900,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.