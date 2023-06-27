CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0573 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.18 million and $7.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,265.97 or 0.99993438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0588245 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,213,184.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

