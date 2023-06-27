Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 2,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,921. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSR. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

