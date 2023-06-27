Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 36,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 163,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.