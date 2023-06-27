Centrifuge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $755,879.45 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $16.54 million and $755,879.45 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27561903 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $458,808.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

