ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

