Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CHLWF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $3.74.
