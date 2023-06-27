Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CHLWF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $3.74.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.