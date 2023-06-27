Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Harrison bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$44,850.00 ($29,900.00). 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

