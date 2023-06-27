Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
NYSE CHMI opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
