Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

See Also

