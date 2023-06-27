Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.