Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
