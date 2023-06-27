ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.5007 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of IMOS opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

