Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$324.66 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
