Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.53

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 1.5291 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Chunghwa Telecom has a payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.