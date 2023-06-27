Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.74

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 27824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth $169,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

