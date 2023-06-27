Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,388 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.0 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,683,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

