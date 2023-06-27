Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $412.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

