Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

