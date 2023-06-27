Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 421,002 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,322,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,413,000 after buying an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

