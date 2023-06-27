Clarius Group LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

