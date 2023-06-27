Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

