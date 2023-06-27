Clarius Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.48.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.70 and a 200-day moving average of $710.94. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.