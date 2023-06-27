CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 57605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$39.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.82 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 145.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

