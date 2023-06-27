Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 79,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.