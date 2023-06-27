Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,055 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.88% of Coeur Mining worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDE stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.