Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $61.94

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $63.80. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 1,776,756 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,654. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.