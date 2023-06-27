Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.98 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,954.87 or 0.06386318 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

