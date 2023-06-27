Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 2,163,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,196,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

