Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CMC stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after buying an additional 185,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

