Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 14,084 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

CRM stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.80. 699,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,558. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

