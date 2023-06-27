Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.51. 27,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,039. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

