Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. 204,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

