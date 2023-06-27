Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 18,282 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,264. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 386.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

