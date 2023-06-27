Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

