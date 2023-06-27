Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

AMGN stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.90. 285,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

